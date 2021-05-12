North American Construction Group (NOA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

4/29/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$17.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

