North American Construction Group (NOA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
- 4/29/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$17.48.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
