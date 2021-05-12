Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6,339,741 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

The stock has a market cap of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

