Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6,339,741 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.
The stock has a market cap of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.