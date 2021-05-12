Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.89

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $15.78. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 5,251 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

