Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 3,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

