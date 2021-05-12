Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NWPX traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $304.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $38.08.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.