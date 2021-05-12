NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NortonLifeLock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 194191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

