NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded at Bank of America

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Starboard Value LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $119,550,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

