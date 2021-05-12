NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded at Bank of America

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Starboard Value LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $119,550,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.