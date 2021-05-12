Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issues Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NOVN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 1,919,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078,855. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

