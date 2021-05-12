Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.