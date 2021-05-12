Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Novavax has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

