NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 60.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

