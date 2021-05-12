NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $283.43 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $283.43 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,169,646,297 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

