Nuggets Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $18,766.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

