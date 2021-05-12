Numis Securities Reaffirms Reduce Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,843 ($63.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of -47.41. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,989 ($39.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,097.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,833.16.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

