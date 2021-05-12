Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 240.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.93. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

In related news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

