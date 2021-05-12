Nutrien Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

