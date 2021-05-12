NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

