Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvei in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.95 million.

