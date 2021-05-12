NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVSF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NUVSF stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

