NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.04 million.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 128,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,163. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

