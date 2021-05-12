NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.04 million.
NASDAQ NVEE traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 128,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,163. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.