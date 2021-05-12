Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.70. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,583,153 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

