Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 5.6%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54. 23,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,346,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares in the company, valued at $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132 over the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 960.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.