Oblong (OBLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

OBLG opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oblong has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

