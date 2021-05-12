Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 8.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 1,186,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,492,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

