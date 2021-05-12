Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00604359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00247412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.84 or 0.01182330 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.