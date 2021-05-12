Odyssey (OCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.10 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $10.31 million and $2.10 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061912 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.