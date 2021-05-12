Offshift 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,800.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $326,800.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,588.03 or 1.00762056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00047200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00220329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001850 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.