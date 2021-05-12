OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

