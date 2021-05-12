OKB Price Tops $38.96 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. OKB has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $38.96 or 0.00073454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

