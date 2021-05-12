Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 108.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.40. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

