Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek Sells 71,250 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 18,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $61,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.