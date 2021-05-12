OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $28.49

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $26.83. OLO shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 523 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $788,000.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

