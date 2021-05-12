Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $7.76 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Omni has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $499,398.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.76 or 0.00014738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00655577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,207 coins and its circulating supply is 562,891 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.