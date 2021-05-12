On Track Innovations (OTIVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 32.63%.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

