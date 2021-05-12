ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08-0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $207.5-210.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.62 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.29.

ONTF traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. 165,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 over the last quarter.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

