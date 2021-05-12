ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.06 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. 165,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. ON24 has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

