OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

OCFT traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.80.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFT. HSBC dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.