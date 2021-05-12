OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.68. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.