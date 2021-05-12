Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LPRO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,234. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

