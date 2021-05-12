OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

