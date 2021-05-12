OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

