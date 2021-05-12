Opium Reaches Market Cap of $29.21 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Opium has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $29.21 million and $119.99 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $7.02 or 0.00013790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

