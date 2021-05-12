Oppenheimer Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $40.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $918.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

