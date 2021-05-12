OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.52. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 14,488 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.