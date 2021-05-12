Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

About Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.