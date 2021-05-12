Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.42 ($12.26) and traded as high as €10.60 ($12.47). Orange shares last traded at €10.60 ($12.47), with a volume of 6,105,932 shares trading hands.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.91 ($15.19).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

