OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

