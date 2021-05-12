OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.98 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,515. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

