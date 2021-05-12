Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

