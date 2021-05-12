Orbitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $945,439.81 and approximately $44.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,105.06 or 1.02944127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $791.92 or 0.01506773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.20 or 0.00721489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00393174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00211008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

